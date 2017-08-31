Red Bull van stolen after shoplifter runs from Knoxville Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police chased after a shoplifter Thursday after a vehicle was stolen from a Walmart.

Investigators say a shoplifter ran out of a fire exit at the Walmart near the University of Tennessee, 2501 University Commons. The suspect stole a Red Bull van and drove to Happy Homes Park.

The van hit a water line and was abandoned. The suspect stole another vehicle on Midpark, according to police.

The suspect is still on the run.

There is no more information at this time.

