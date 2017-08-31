Red Bull van stolen after shoplifter runs from Knoxville Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police chased after a shoplifter Thursday after a vehicle was stolen from a Walmart.

Investigators say a shoplifter ran out of a fire exit at the Walmart near the University of Tennessee, 2501 University Commons. The suspect stole a Red Bull van and drove to Happy Homes Park.

The van hit a water line and was abandoned. The suspect stole another vehicle on Midpark, according to police.

The suspect is still on the run.

There is no more information at this time.

Police searching for Walmart shoplifter; Red Bull van stolen View as list View as gallery Open Gallery