Little Big Town gets Music City Walk of Fame nod

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Grammy award-winning country music group Little Big Town will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place Sept. 14, is to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Ryman Auditorium.

The band will be inducted along with two big figures of the Ryman’s past, Tom Ryman and Lula C. Naff.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry expressed her excitement for the milestone event.

“Tom Ryman had a vision. Lula Naff had a plan. And their tenacity and skill created one of Nashville’s most beautiful and iconic buildings – and one of the greatest music venues the world has ever seen. Now, Little Big Town is adding a new chapter to the story of the Mother Church of Country Music with its unprecedented Ryman residency. The induction of each of these legends into the Music City Walk of Fame couldn’t be more appropriate as the Ryman celebrates 125 years of gorgeous music and amazing history,” Barry stated.

Ryman and Naff are being honored for their central roles in creating and developing the Ryman.

In celebrating the Ryman’s 125th anniversary, Little Big Town will have performed 10 shows by the end of 2017 at the Ryman Auditorium during their sold-out, year-long residency.

The inductees will receive the 77th, 78th and 79th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame.