Knoxville man convicted of raping 15-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was convicted after a child was raped.

Investigators say Eric James Foster, 24, lured a 15-year-old girl into a South Knoxville residence in January 2016. He gave the teen alcohol until she became unconsious.

The report says Foster “violently raped” the child and bathed her to destroy biological evidence.

“Sexual victimization of anyone, especially children, will not be tolerated in this jurisdiction,” says District Attorney General Charme P. Allen.

Foster is in custody and has a sentencing hearing on October 19. The district attorney office says he will receive 15 to 25 years in state penitentiary. He will have to serve 85-percent of his sentence before being eligible for release.