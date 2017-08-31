Knox County Public Library announces Movies on Market Square lineup

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Maui and Moana, voiced by Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho (Courtesy Disney)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Public Library announced its lineup for movie screenings at Market Square.

This is the 14th year for the library’s movie series. The event’s purpose is to showcase the library’s large collection of movies and music. It has more than 22,000 DVDs representing over 15,000 titles.

The series will run for six Friday nights from September to October. Movies start at dusk. Well-behaved dogs are welcome to the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Lineup:

  • Sept. 8: “The Goonies” (PG)
  • Sept. 15: “Grease” (PG)
  • Sept. 22: “Moana” (PG)
  • Sept. 29: Guardians of the Galaxy (PG-13)
  • Oct. 4: Wall-E (G)
  • Oct. 13: Hocus Pocus (PG)

 

