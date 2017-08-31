How to handle broken bones with children

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Broken bones are a common hazard of childhood. They can happen in a split second, but healing can take some time.

Dr. Katy Stordahl, an emergency room physician at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital says broken bones can be scary for children and their parents. Dr. Stordahl says the most common broken bones she sees are fractures in areas like the wrist, forearm or above the elbow.

“When kids fall, it’s a natural reaction to try to stop the fall,” says Dr. Stordahl.

She says some of the signs a bone is broken are:

A snap or grinding noise heard during the injury

Severe swelling, bruising or tenderness around the injured area

It’s painful for the child to move, touch or bear weight on the injury

The injured part looks abnormal or a bone is protruding through the skin

The first think Dr. Stordahl says parents should do is seek medical care if they suspect their is a break. She reminds parents to not move the child if they have a seriously injured head, neck or back and not to try to push the protruding bone back in.