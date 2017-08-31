National Park to release Chimney Tops 2 fire review report

Related Coverage Timeline: Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Park Service Division of Fire and Aviation announced that they will release their report on the Chimeny Tops 2 fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The national park service said Secretary Ryan Zinke will make the announcement at 2:00 p.m. WATE 6 On Your Side will carry the new conference live online.

The Chimney Tops 2 Fire burned 11,410 acres in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in November 2016. The park says the fire merged with other fires to becmoe the Sevier County wildfires, which caused 14 deaths and millions of dollars in damage in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area.

The park says the review report addresses the Chimney Tops 2 Fire from the time of discovery of the human-caused ignition on November 23, 2016 to the time it left Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the evening of November 28, 2016.

Timeline: Gatlinburg wildfires