Gospel singers spread hope at Harvey shelter in Texas

CONROE, Tex. (WATE) — A video of two gospel singers volunteering at a Texas shelter for Harvey evacuees went viral.

Victoria White and Marquist Taylor lifted evacuees’ spirits by singing “Spirit Break Out” at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas.

“What do I see in their eyes? You know, when we first walked in the door, you may see a little bit of despair, some hopelessness, but by the time we leave, we’re seeing tons of joy, hope and love,” White, a volunteer with Others Outreach Missions told CNN.

Taylor and White wanted to help their fellow Texans and encourage people to do the same.

“I’m a Christian so we have a duty and assignment to love people every day no matter what their color, their background or race, and what they’re driven,” said Taylor, vice president of Others Outreach Missions.

