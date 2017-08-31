Former ETSU football player faces statutory rape charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A former East Tennessee State University football player was arrested in a statutory rape investigation.

ETSU received a report of the rape of a 17-year-old Tuesday evening. The teen is not a student at the university.

Jackson Trawick, 23, was arrested and faces charges for statutory rape.

He was taken off the football team Wednesday morning.

ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard Sander released the following statement on Wednesday:

Any sexual misconduct will not be tolerated and is a violation of our athletic department’s policies and values. The player in question has been removed and is no long a member of our program.”

White said Trawick transferred from Wingate University in 2015 and this was his first year on the ETSU roster. Trawick, a senior, registered last year but wasn’t eligible to play yet because he was a transfer.

According to a police report, the victim told investigators the two met at Starbucks on Monday and went to the suspect’s Buccaneer Ridge Apartment. Police said the two were observed on camera entering Buccaneer Ridge and meeting in the parking lot behind the building. The girl told police she went to his apartment to watch movies and then the suspect force her to have sex.

Police say the two were observed on camera entering the apartment complex and meeting in the parking lot behind the building. The girl told police she went to his apartment to watch movies and then the suspect force her to have sex.

The girl was observed on surveillance camera leaving the apartment alone.

Police were later called to the emergency room at Franklin Woods to investigated a reported rape.

ETSU police talked to Trawick, who said the two talked for a few days on Tinder and met at Starbucks for coffee. He told police that they went back to his apartment and had consensual sex.