Duncan: President Trump ‘losing me’ on foreign policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Congressman Jimmy Duncan says the president is “losing him” on foreign policy.

In an article written by Congressman Duncan for the American Conservative, Duncan pointed out that he’s the last Republican left who voted against the war in Iraq. With President Donald Trump saying the United States should send more troops to Afghanistan, Duncan writes that like his experience with the Bush Administration, he is disappointed in settling-in again.

Duncan wrote, “I will continue to support the president in every way that I can, but I hope he will very quickly get back to the American first agenda he so forcefully advocated in his campaign.”

