Duncan: President Trump ‘losing me’ on foreign policy

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Congressman Jimmy Duncan says the president is “losing him” on foreign policy.

In an article written by Congressman Duncan for the American Conservative, Duncan pointed out that he’s the last Republican left who voted against the war in Iraq. With President Donald Trump saying the United States should send more troops to Afghanistan, Duncan writes that like his experience with the Bush Administration, he is disappointed in settling-in again.

Duncan wrote, “I will continue to support the president in every way that I can, but I hope he will very quickly get back to the American first agenda he so forcefully advocated in his campaign.”

More: Read the full article

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s