Cobwebs stretched through the kitchen at popular Knoxville hamburger chain

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — If the health inspector notes a risk factor that can be corrected immediately, quick action is then taken. That happened twice at the restaurant that received the lowest inspection grade of the week.

Hardee’s, 7762 Oak Ridge Highway — Grade: 77

The Hardee’s on Oak Ridge Highway received a passing score. A score below 70 is considered “unsanitary” by the health department.

The inspector writes that when the cook completed one task of preparing food he did not change his gloves or washed his hands before starting another task. He is supposed to.

The inspector also found lettuce that was not in good shape, it had spoiled. It was thrown away on the spot.

The inspector also noticed that hamburgers were not being cooked to the proper temperature. So, he had the manager adjust the speed of the grill and the problem was corrected on site.

Lots of things were dirty at this Hardee’s. The mircrowave was dirty and the kitchen floor extremely dirty, according to the inspector’s report. He also writes there were cobwebs stretched thoughout the kitchen.

A re-inspection is scheduled soon.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Honeybee Coffee, 10716 Kingston Pike — Old Grade: 81 New Grade: 96

Last week WATE 6 On Your Side reported that Honeybee Coffee in Farragut scored an 81 in its initial inspection. After the critical violations were corrected, the re-inspected grade was a 96.

More than half a dozen restaurants received perfect grades this week.

Top scores of the week:

The Chef Box, 117 Rose Drive – Grade: 100

Hexagon Brewing Company, 1002 Dutch Valley Road – Grade: 100

Asian Chow (West Town Mall) – Grade: 100

Starbucks Coffee, 1938 Pinnacle Point Way – Grade: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7660 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Vol Dogs, 90801 Babree Lane – Grade: 100

Starbucks, 116 Merchant Drive – Grade: 100

Subway, 319 Merchange Drive – Grade: 100

Wendy’s, 8305 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Mr. Gatti’s, 6903 Maynardville Highway – Grade: 99

Sonic, 7816 Oak Ridge Highway – Grade: 99

O’Charley’s, 3050 S. Mall Road – Grade: 99

Inspections are conducted every 6 months, if you notice a problem talk the manager, or call the health department in the county were you live to report the issue.