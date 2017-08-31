Blackberry Farm to open new resort in Walland

WALLAND, Tenn. (WATE) — Blackberry Farm is adding a new property for guests.

Blackberry Mountain will open in late 2018. The 5,200-acre resort is inspired by the history and beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and East Tennessee.

“Breaking ground on Blackberry Mountain is the culmination of many dreams,” said Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall. “The ultimate goal has always been to protect the land for our community and future generations, but Sam and I also dreamed about taking all that we learned from Blackberry Farm and creating something from scratch.”

Blackberry Mountain will have six traditional style cabins, 13 cottages and multi-bedroom homes. Each accommodation will have mountain views.

The resort plans to protect the national landscape and habitat by having 2,800 acres of the property be committed to remaining undisturbed in conservation.

There will be a wellness program featuring outdoor adventures, fitness classes and a modern spa. Also, there will be an infinity edge pool. Blackberry Mountain will have two restaurants,

“It is wonderful to see this vision come to life,” said Mary Celeste. “I am so excited to share the Mountain and a lifestyle that our family enjoys with our guests. We want guests to go outside, explore and connect with each other while they discover what this beautiful mountain has to offer.”

Guests can make reservations now for the resort by calling 800-993-7824 or emailing reservations@blackberrymountain.com.

For the first time in 40 years, we are opening a new property. Get to know Blackberry Mountain. Link in bio. @blackberry.mountain @townandcountrymag #blackberrymountain #bmtn A post shared by Blackberry Farm (@blackberryfarm) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:07am PDT