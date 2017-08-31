2 women dead in car crash in Bell County, Kentucky

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Kentucky State Police)

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Two people died a car crash in Bell County Kentucky Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police say the crash happened on KY+221 in Pineville around 9:41 p.m.

Two women were inside a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser and traveling west on the roadway. The vehicle dropped off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to the report. Then the PT Cruiser crossed the center line and hit a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was traveling east.

Both women inside the PT Cruiser were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Trailblazer was transported to Pineville Hospital and is in stable condition.

