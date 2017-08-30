Wildfire survivor Michael Reed offers to house Harvey victims

Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County wildfire survivor Michael Reed posted to Facebook on Wednesday he would be willing to open up his home to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Through his Reed Foundation page, a nonprofit set up to further his late wife’s cause of awareness and prevention of childhood abuse, Reed said seeing the images of people dealing with the massive flooding and staying in shelters brings back memories for him of his ordeal last year during and following the wildfires.

More details: Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

He said he is thankful for everyone who reached out to him and his son during that time and invited anyone who has lost their home and has nowhere to go to reach out to him through his page.

“My home is open to you. You can have shelter, food, water, and any other necessities you need for as long as you need them. So many people came to our need after the wildfire. The least we can do is open our doors to those who have lost just as much as we did,” he said in the post.

Reed’s wife Constance and daughters Lily and Chloe died in the fires that spread to Gatlinburg on the night of November 28, 2016. Eleven others also lost their lives that night.