What Vols fans can expect on newly overhauled Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Neyland Stadium and Grant Watkins Field are the grand stage for the Big Orange, but the experience stretches beyond those walls. The Cumberland Avenue Strip, for example, is the gateway to gameday.

It’s a place to meet up with friends, do some tailgating and some celebrating. This year brings a conclusion to an overhaul project more than two years in the works for Cumberland Avenue that may mean some changes for fans as they roll in on Saturdays.

Before the Cumberland Avenue makeover, there were two lanes running in each direction. Now, it’s just one lane running in each direction with a middle turn lane. If you have to head down to this area, especially on gameday, you need to think ahead.

The Knoxville Police Department says even though the makeover is done, nothing really changes as far as the gameday travel plan. Even though there are new turn lanes installed, they will still be enforcing the policy of no left turns.

The bottom line is you really need to think about where you are trying to get to along Cumberland Avenue.

If you’re trying to access the south side of Cumberland, the campus side, you have to enter Cumberland from the 22nd Street end, where you will also see the intersections of Alcoa Highway and Kingston Pike.

On the flip side, if you’re trying to get to the north side of Cumberland on gameday, you’ll need to enter off 17th Street, which will eventually give you the right turn off of Cumberland.