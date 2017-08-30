Vols WR Jajuan Jennings explains ‘dog-like’ mentality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The team is the University of Tennessee Volunteers, but mascot is a dog named Smokey. He’s not the only dog on the field. There’s a standout player on the team who likes to call himself “The Dog.”

Jajuan Jennings had the catch all receivers dream of – the game-winning score Tennessee fans won’t forget anytime soon and one the Georgia faithful can’t wait to forget. Jennings also delivered a quote after that game that has stuck with many.

“I just consider myself a dog, just a great competitor. It doesn’t matter if it’s football, basketball, baseball, track. It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting paper balls in a trash can, full out competitor, I just want to win,” he said.

Jennings has an obsession with winning. The Murfreesboro native arrived to Tennessee as a quarterback, but a move to wide receiver didn’t slow him down. Now he’s hoping to take his biggest bite yet in his junior season.