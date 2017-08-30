Vols prepare to play Georgia Tech in Atlanta

Related Coverage What Vols fans can expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for season opener

University of Tennessee Head Football Coach Butch Jones will speak Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee football team is ten days away from its first home game. However, before the Vols play Indiana State they will head to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Saturday’s game will be at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Stadium officials are aiming for it to be fan friendly. Two things you might not think about, but are crucial to the overall fan experience are parking and WiFi. Neither will be a concern. If you get the pleasure of attending a game inside the stadium, you’re going to want to make your friends jealous and post away on social media. The WiFi is not just fast for a stadium, it’s just plain fast.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game featuring the Vols and Georgia Tech will be Monday, September 4, at 8 p.m. Tickets are sold out, but the game will air on ESPN.

