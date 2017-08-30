Vince Gill invites Chris Young to become Grand Ole Opry member

Related Coverage Country star Chris Young pledges to donate $100,000 for disaster relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days after donating money to Harvey victims, country star Chris Young received a surprise will performing at the Grand Ole Opry Tuesday.

Country music legend Vince Gill surprised Young with an invitation to become a member, according to the Tennessean.

“I’m standing backstage going, ‘Why is he making me go last?’” Young said to the newspaper.

Young made his Opry debut eleven years ago.

“As a friend and as someone who has been out here for 30 years, you will not believe the friendships and the relationships and the heart that you will gain from being out here for the rest of your life,” Gill said. “It’s going to really be powerful to you.”

