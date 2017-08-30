University of Tennessee Medical Center hosts ‘Comedy for a Cause’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Medical Center is holding a special program to raise money for gynecological cancer education and research.

Comedy for a Cause features comedian Leanne Morgan and includes a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and the comedy show. This year’s event takes place at the Lighthouse on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50. Space is limited and all attendees must register or buy tickets in advance. All tickets are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Attendees must register or buy tickets in advance by calling (865) 305-6611 or buying them online.

Since its inception in 2014, organizers say “Comedy for a Cause” has brought nearly 1,000 women and family members together who share a common bond – they’ve all been touched by a gynecologic cancer diagnosis. They say the impact of sharing an evening of laughter with those who are facing a similar journey of a gynecologic cancer diagnosis and being part of this night of camaraderie is amazing.

All attendees to wear teal, the symbol of gynecologic cancer.