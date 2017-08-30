TNReady high school scores improve in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scores for the 2016-2017 TNReady end-of-course (EOC) exams were released. Knox County high school students performed better than the state in all subject areas on each of the EOC exams.

“The TNReady scores that increased are encouraging,” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “Our efforts in literacy have shown positive gains, but we still have work to do—particularly in math and science. I am thankful for our students, teachers, and principals, who continue to rise to the challenge of higher district academic expectations.”

Scores improved across the state.

“This growth is encouraging, and it shows our students are capable of reaching the high bar we’ve set with our expectations in Tennessee,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen said. “It’s also promising to see not only overall improvement, but some bright spots in the performance of historically underserved student groups. The results from TNReady shine a light on what’s working and help us to identify where we need to better support students and teachers – so every student in Tennessee reaches his or her fullest potential.”

There are four performance categories for student scores: below, approaching, on track and mastered. Knox County school say there was an increased percentage in students placing in the highest performance categories for English and U.S. history.

The percentage of Knox County students being placed in the lowest performance categories in all subject areas decreased and in seven on the nine EOC subject areas.

For more information on TN Ready High School scores, visit the Tennessee Department of Education website.