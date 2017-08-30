SPECIAL: Orange & White Nation Preseason Kickoff

WATE 6 On Your Side will air Orange & White Nation Preseason Kickoff live on air and online starting at 8:00 p.m.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — With Tennessee’s season opener just five days away, WATE 6 On Your Side is sharing the excitement with our 2017 Orange and White Nation Kickoff.

Tonight at 8:00 p.m., hear from Coach Butch Jones and the Vols from Team 121. Get ready for the first match-up, spend time celebrating what it means to be a member of the Orange and White Nation and go in depth with Vols fashion and the best of tailgating.

Plus, watch during the show for a secret word. Enter it at WATE.com/contests for a chance to win 4 tickets to see Tennessee play Georgia Tech, sponsored by Rusty Wallace Honda.