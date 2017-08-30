Sen. Corker says Tennesseans support him despite Trump tweet

Bob Corker
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., speaks at a luncheon hosted by the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Columbia, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Corker said he felt compelled to voice criticism of Donald Trump after the president said white supremacists didn't bear all the blame for a melee in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman was killed after being struck by a car driven into a crowd. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Sen. Bob Corker says he doesn’t believe he has lost support in Tennessee over his criticism of President Donald Trump’s response to a deadly white nationalist protest.

Corker earlier this month questioned whether Trump had the “stability” and “competence” to become a successful president after the president said both sides were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump took to Twitter last week to say: “Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in 2018.” Trump added, “Tennessee not happy!”

Corker, who has yet to confirm a bid for a third term, told reporters in Hendersonville on Tuesday that Tennesseans expect him to be an independent and outspoken public official.

