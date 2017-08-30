Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey effort

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2015 file photo shows actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the premiere of "Our Brand is Crisis" in Los Angeles. A California appeals court ruled Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2016, that Los Angeles police detectives violated the rights of Joshua James Corbett, who was arrested in June 2014 inside Bullock's home, when they questioned him about guns he owned after he invoked his right to remain silent. The unanimous ruling by three appeals court judges also found that police did not have valid permission to search Corbett's home for several guns he owned; the search turned up illegal automatic weapons and became the basis for several weapons charges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON (WATE) — Many celebrities are donating to help Harvey victims in Houston, including actress Sandra Bullock.

The star announced Tuesday that she will be donating $1 million to the American Red Cross.

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” said Bullock to People magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Other celebrities that donated money to the cause include the Kardashian family, comedian Kevin Hart, Houston Texans JJ Watt and country singer Chris Young.

