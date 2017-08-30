Roaring Fork Baptist Church gets closer to reopening after wildfires

Related Coverage Roaring Fork Baptist Church breaks ground on new buildings

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Roaring Fork Baptist Church in Gatlinburg was destroyed in the wildfires, but nine months later it is closer to reopening.

The building had to be completely torn down and rebuilt. A group based out of Alabama called Builders for Christ spent the summer building the church’s new sanctuary and family life center.

“These guys have done just incredible work and they’ve done it in a way that just blesses you to watch,” said Pastor Kim McCroskey.

The organization brought 2,000 volunteers from more than 22 states during the three month period.

“Having fellow Christians come up and just being blessed by them and them knowing we need a building to go to, our sanctuary to go to,” said the church’s event coordinator Donny Hatfield. “To have our church back, the building back, and have them come up and help us with that has been a blessing.”

Pastor McCroskey says they are about 90 percent done with everything but after Builders for Christ left the work has slowed down.

“Lots of little things, trim work, the steeple has to be set, still quite a bit of electrical to do,” said Pastor McCroskey.

Roaring Fork Baptist Church is still in desperate need of volunteers to finish up painting, sheet rock and other small jobs. To volunteer visit the Roaring Fork Facebook page or website.