Missing Knoxville man’s body found in home under construction

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The body of a man who had been missing since earlier this month was found Tuesday in a home undergoing renovations in East Knoxville.

Kenneth Fox (source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenneth Wayne Fox, 51, had last been seen August 22 at Tindells on Norris Freeway. A contractor found his body Tuesday in a house on E. Fifth Avenue in Knoxville that was undergoing construction.

Fox’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to determine the exact cause of death. No other information has been released.

Previous story: Deputies look for Knoxville man missing nearly a week

 

