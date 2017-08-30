Missing Knoxville man’s body found in home under construction

Related Coverage Deputies look for Knoxville man missing nearly a week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The body of a man who had been missing since earlier this month was found Tuesday in a home undergoing renovations in East Knoxville.

Kenneth Wayne Fox, 51, had last been seen August 22 at Tindells on Norris Freeway. A contractor found his body Tuesday in a house on E. Fifth Avenue in Knoxville that was undergoing construction.

Fox’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to determine the exact cause of death. No other information has been released.

