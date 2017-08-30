Maryville College sells specially designed t-shirts for Hurricane Harvey relief

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College is 1,000 miles away from Houston, Texas, but Tom Bogart, Maryville’s College President says the devastation hits close to home.

The college currently has 40 current students from the greater Houston area, according to Bogart. He says the college also has countless alumni, faculty, staff and friends who call Houston home.

In order to help, the college is selling specially designed t-shirts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The shirts feature an outline of the state of Texas and Houston skyline, along with the words “Scots for Houston” and the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

#HoustonStrong MC is selling specially designed t-shirts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. https://t.co/GygA3LWPpk pic.twitter.com/zsoCNuALRR — Maryville College (@MaryvilleC) August 29, 2017

Starting August 29, the shirts can be ordered at online for $15. Pre-ordered T-shirts can be picked up in person at the football game on campus at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2. T-shirts can also be shipped to anywhere in the United States for an additional $5.

The online store closes Thurs., Aug. 31 at midnight. A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase at the Sept. 2 football game, but people are encouraged to preorder the shirts online to ensure availability and size.