Maryville College sells specially designed t-shirts for Hurricane Harvey relief

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Maryville College)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville College is 1,000 miles away from Houston, Texas, but Tom Bogart, Maryville’s College President says the devastation hits close to home.

The college currently has 40 current students from the greater Houston area, according to Bogart. He says the college also has countless alumni, faculty, staff and friends who call Houston home.

In order to help, the college is selling specially designed t-shirts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The shirts feature an outline of the state of Texas and Houston skyline, along with the words “Scots for Houston” and the hashtag #HoustonStrong.

Starting August 29, the shirts can be ordered at online for $15. Pre-ordered T-shirts can be picked up in person at the football game on campus at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2. T-shirts can also be shipped to anywhere in the United States for an additional $5.

The online store closes Thurs., Aug. 31 at midnight. A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase at the Sept. 2 football game, but people are encouraged to preorder the shirts online to ensure availability and size.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s