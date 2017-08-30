Knoxville native helps rescue neighbors trapped by Harvey flooding

Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The rescue and recovery effort continues in the Gulf after tropical storm Harvey made its third landfall. One of the thousands of families trying to figure out what to do next has ties to East Tennessee.

Eric Watson, a graduate of Farragut High School, was trapped by floodwaters and managed to get out. Thankfully everyone in his family is doing okay. His wife Lindsey Watson and their 2-year old baby are in Knoxville.

Watson said Wednesday the fact that his wife and child are in East Tennessee during the hurricane was truly a blessing in disguise. Since his rescue by way of friends from Dallas with a boat, they’ve been searching his neighborhood looking for others to help.

“There’s no way they could get to everybody,” said Watson.

He says his neighborhood is surrounded by four small lakes, and while his home has no damage, there’s currently two feet of water which kept rising on the streets.

“I was like an island surrounded by myself,” he said.

Watson lives in northwest Houston, adding where he lives was not under a mandatory evacuation. Once his friend came to his rescue, it’s become a mission to make sure no one else was trapped.

“I walked through a home up to my neck in water, until I got up the stairs, just seeing their belongings floating around. It was just nuts,” said Watson.

So far the group of volunteers has rescued half a dozen people, but there’s one encounter Watson says he remembers vividly.

“Our first one of the night, there was a son and a father they were trying to get out on a canoe. It flipped because of the current and they were hugging on to a tree. This is late at night by the time we saw them. If we didn’t see them or someone else, it probably wouldn’t have been well for them.”

Understandably, emotions have been intense and raw at times.

“You wish you could do more, but you know, there’s nothing else really you can do, just try and make sure they find a place to go and that kind of stuff,” said Watson.

While his family is hunkered down in East Tennessee, he continues helping and seeing others around him doing the same thing.

“I think it’s awesome because the way the country seems to be the last 6-7 months was so divided, this right here is we’re just people helping people.”

Watson said because there are so many water rescue teams now in Texas, his group has decided to no longer search for stranded families so that they don’t get in the way or cause any issues for first responders.