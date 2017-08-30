Knoxville man shot, killed after shooting deputy in Louisiana

SIMSBORO, La. (WATE) – A Knoxville man was shot and killed earlier this week during a confrontation with a police officer in Louisiana.

The Lincoln Parish, Louisiana, Sheriff’s Department says around noon Tuesday they received a call around noon about a shooting involving one of their officers. The preliminary investigation showed a deputy made a traffic stop in front of a local high school, during which there was a confrontation between the deputy and Joshua Mark Cloud, 22, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to KTVE, officials say during the course of the traffic stop, Cloud became non-compliant and combative. He eventually pulled out a gun, hitting the deputy in his vest. The deputy returned fire, hitting Cloud.

Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The nearby high school was but on a temporary lockdown. The investigation is ongoing.