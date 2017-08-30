Knoxville community celebrates opening of new Five Points apartment building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — While the tenants of 2061 Bethel Avenue have already called the Residences at Five Points home for nearly a month now, Wednesday celebrated the opening.

It’s a new vision for East Knoxville’s Five Points neighborhood and the 90 people who now call it their home.

“In Five Points we saw an area that had not been re-invested in in a very long time,” says CEO of KCDC, Ben Bentley. “In the past, we’ve been an agency that did a really good job at housing and housing people efficiently and effectively, but we want to return to a place where we’re doing community revitalization.”

The Residences at Five Points is just one of four phases, all part of a master plan created in 2013 for the Five Points neighborhood.

“Using housing as a platform to improve the lives of the families that we serve …really it’s giving our residents a better quality of life in the place that they live,” says Bentley.

Danny Colquitt has lived in Knoxville for nearly 20 years. He says too many of them were spent inside because of crime.

“A lot of shootings, a lot of drug activity, just crime in general it was just hard to live in the place where I lived at before,” said Colquitt. Going on to say he didn’t know what was going to happen from day-to-day when he went outside… so he didn’t.

“I didn’t get out much back then when I stayed down there I stayed in my apartment more, I didn’t get out much,” says Colquitt. “Now that I live here I have more freedom to get out and I’ve been getting out more and everybody been saying, ‘Hey Danny, I’ve been seeing you out!’ It feels good. It really does.”