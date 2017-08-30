Former UT student helps Hurricane Harvey flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former University of Tennessee student went out into the dangerous waters to help rescue Hurricane Harvey flood victims. Jonathan Bay has been calling Houston home for 20 years and the past few days he’s been joining rescue crews on their boats.

“When Hurricane Harvey was announced, it was nothing new to Texas. We’ve experienced it before,” said Bay.

However, Harvey was something this country has never experienced. Thankfully, his home is okay. He went to his aunt’s house where it is safer but soon after, he returned to the dangerous channels in Houston.

“I felt like I was there with electricity and able to watch news and it’s hard to sit at home and deal with that,” he said.

He’s been working the National Guard and other rescue crews to comfort families after they were pulled to safety. He said it was an emotional experience to see people lose everything yet show tremendous compassion. He shared a story about helping a family load their water, which was the only thing they had. The family offered the water to the rescue crew.

“The adults seemed to not think about themselves they always looked to help someone else. One of their first reactions was what can I do to help,” Bay said.

He said it is an experience that is bringing strangers together after times of division in our country.

“In a way with this hurricane, it’s something that America has needed as a wake up call to see that we need each other,” he said.