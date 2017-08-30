Firefighters: English Mountain fire 100 percent contained

Related Coverage 200 acres burning in English Mountain forest fire

ENGLISH MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WATE) – State forestry officials say a fire on English Mountain in Sevier County is 100 percent contained as of Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry says the 220 acre fire has not damaged any structures. Sixteen firefighters worked Wednesday to improve and patrol fire lines, as well as monitor areas still smoldering.

Rain started falling around 5:30 p.m., helping bring the fire to full containment. No night shift personnel will be on site, but firefighters will return to check the area as needed.