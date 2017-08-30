East Tennessee organization providing bike racks through grant program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville organization is providing grants across East Tennessee to install bicycle racks.

I Bike KNX is a program through the Knoxville Regional Transportation Organization. The grant will provide bike parking at just 20 percent the cost, which is usually $20 for one rack.

The racks are easy to install into concrete and come with tamper proof hardware says the program. Organizations can receive the bike racks in a variety of colors at no additional cost.

I Bike KNX says any private business, public agency or non-profit in Knox, Blount, Anderson, Jefferson, Loudon or Sevier counties is eligible for the grant.

To apply for the grant, contact Kelley Segars at ambassadors@knoxtrans.org or call 865-215-3815.