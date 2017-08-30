East Tennessee child actor stars in remake of Stephen King’s ‘It’

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee child is making his Hollywood debut in the upcoming remake of Stephan King’s “It.”

Jeremy Ray Taylor plays the role of a young Ben Hanscom. The 14-year-old grew up on a farm in Bluff City, which is north of Johnson City.

Taylor’s family owns Misty River Farms. The business grows organic produce. His grandfather owns Grubbs Farm and raises cattle.

“Out there, it’s a little easy to get big-headed, so coming back to the farm and cleaning a chicken coop, running cattle or picking vegetables really keeps you humble,” said Taylor to the Bristol Herald Courier.

The film was shot in Toronto, Canada last summer.

Taylor began acting six years ago. He goes to auditions every month. The child actor had roles in many films since then, however, his parts were cut.

“Get used to rejection, because I’ve done millions of auditions and only gotten a few,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen, so you just have to keep an open mind and never really get your hopes up.”

He got his first film appearance with a role in the 2015 movie “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip.”

“I think the coolest thing about Jeremy is he is just an ordinary kid who got to do an extraordinary thing,” his mother said. “We’re proud of him for pursuing it and putting in the hard work it takes to make it happen.”

The rated-R film premieres in theatres on September 8. Taylor will be giving autographs at the Marquee Cinema at the Pinnacle in Bristol.