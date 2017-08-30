Digital Dish: How to maximize smartphone battery life

Related Coverage Digital Dish: 6 vital steps to take post hack cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Having a dead phone while running errands can be frustrating. WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker spoke with U.S. Cellular on how to maximize smartphone battery life.

Turning your phone on and off can take up more energy than leaving it on. If your battery is low, switch your phone over to airplane mode. This will prevent calls, texts, emails and other notifications and will save battery life.

The temperature of your phone can make a difference. Overheating can cause damage to the battery. Cold temperatures can drain the battery, making it work harder.

Location settings can affect battery life. Resist Facebook check-in’s or turn off location settings when not using a map.

Check your notification settings. App notifications can drain the battery, so chose push alerts wisely.

It is no longer harmful to a smartphone to remain plugged-in for extended periods of time. However, be cautious to not charge your device for more than 24 hours. This can lead to overheating.

Mobile battery packs can help with charging your phone on the go.

