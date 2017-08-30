Bicyclist dies 3 weeks after Knoxville hit-and-run

Related Coverage Bicyclist injured after Knoxville hit-and-run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bicyclist who was the victim of a hit-and-run earlier this month in Knoxville has died.

The cyclist, identified as Scott Armes, 58, died Tuesday as a result of his injuries, just over three weeks after he was hit by a van.

Previous story: Bicyclist injured after Knoxville hit-and-run

The Knoxville Police Department said they were called to Dutch Valley Road near Bruhin Drive just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, for a hit and run involving a bicycle. Witnesses said an older gray van was going east on Dutch Valley and hit a bicyclist who was riding in the center median. The van fled the scene.

Armes was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators are examining evidence and trying to determine exactly what make and model vehicle was involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Knoxville police at (865) 215-7000.