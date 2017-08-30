Bass Pro Shops donate boats for Harvey rescues

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Residents evacuate their homes near the Addicks Reservoir as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (WATE) — Bass Pro Shops is helping the Harvey relief efforts by donating boats for rescues.

The company is working with Houston, Texas and federal agencies to help, says the Houston Chronicle.

The outdoor company will be donating 80 Tracker boats to government agencies and rescue organizations.

Also, Bass Pro Shops is donating $40,000 worth of supplies to response organizations.

“The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders, and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs. Bass Pro Shops encourages all customers and community members who want to support relief efforts to donate directly to the American Red Cross.”

Related: Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s