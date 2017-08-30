Bass Pro Shops donate boats for Harvey rescues

Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

HOUSTON (WATE) — Bass Pro Shops is helping the Harvey relief efforts by donating boats for rescues.

The company is working with Houston, Texas and federal agencies to help, says the Houston Chronicle.

The outdoor company will be donating 80 Tracker boats to government agencies and rescue organizations.

Also, Bass Pro Shops is donating $40,000 worth of supplies to response organizations.

“The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders, and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs. Bass Pro Shops encourages all customers and community members who want to support relief efforts to donate directly to the American Red Cross.”

