Voters head to the polls for 2017 Knoxville City Council primary elections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The primary elections for Knoxville City Council are today.

Voters can head to the polls until 8 p.m. There are 30 candidates for the five districts.

The largest race is in District 6 with 13 candidates. Since the late 60s the district has been represented by an African-American, however, it could change this election.

Residents can only vote in their district. The top two candidates in each district will move on to the general election in November.

THere is no automatic recount in the state of Tennessee. If a candidate wants a recount, they have to file a lawsuit.

If there are issues with a polling location, voters can request a provisional ballot.

