Rural/Metro firefighters respond to West Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rural/Metro is responding to an apartment fire at Eagle Pointe Apartments in West Knoxville.

The apartment fire is located at 8683 Eagle Pointe Drive. Rural/Metro said it is working a fire in the upper level of the apartment.

First responders said everyone was able to get out of the apartment before firefighters arrived. First responders said the fire was contained to one apartment in the complex.

