Residents in photo of flooded nursing home are ‘doing fine’

DICKINSON, Texas (AP) — The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.

Tim McIntosh is the son-in-law of the owner of the facility in Dickinson, Texas. He told The Associated Press Monday the National Guard rescued 20 people Sunday, about three hours after he shared on Twitter the harrowing photo showing senior citizens waist-deep in murky water.

McIntosh says the residents “are all doing fine.” He says La Vita Bella owner Trudy Lampson, who some accused of not evacuating the facility on time, was following protocol.

On Monday, Harvey continued to pour rain in Houston. The storm has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths.