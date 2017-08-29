Man dies after being hit by Music City Star train in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died after he was reportedly hit by the Music City Star and pushed into the Stones River in Donelson Tuesday morning.

Crews began searching the area near the Stones River Greenway off Lebanon Pike around 7:30 a.m.

After the crash, the train’s passengers were removed and boarded onto another train.

Rescue boats were dispatched to help find the body in the water nearby.

The victim’s backpack was found along the railroad tracks.

A statement was released by Regional Transit Authority, which operates the Music City Star:

This morning, an incident occurred involving the Music City Star during regular morning commute service, headed to downtown Nashville near Stewart’s Ferry Pike. A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured. At this time, police are on the scene and RTA Operations staff is investigating. We will provide more information as it is made available. Our deepest sympathies go out to the deceased and their family.