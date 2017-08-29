Louisiana begins evacuations for Harvey on 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WATE) — The catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey is not limited to Texas, it’s also affecting parts of southwest Louisiana where preparations are underway to evacuate some areas.

According to the National Weather Service, Harvey will make landfall again later this evening or early Wednesday morning as a tropical storm. As the heavy band of rain stretches over southwest Louisiana and residents brace for impact, Tom Spangler, former Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office remembers what it was like when he first arrived in New Orleans after Katrina.

“When we first got there. When we first got into New Orleans, you could see the theme park and the only part you could see was the high parts of the roller coaster,” remembers Spangler. “When we came across Lake Pontchartrain to see the bridge, it was gone. You just think to yourself, ‘this is not real.'”

Spangler said the entire town was ghostly quite. Then his crews jumped into action.

“When we first got there there wasn’t a game plan,” said Spangler. “Jefferson Parrish Sheriff is the one that called us from Sheriff Lee and he said ‘We just need help.'”

Using airplanes, Spangler and his crew could get a bird’s eye view of the flooding to look for people trapped on rooves.

“It was just chaotic in the very beginning because the airport was non-active,” said Spangler. “There was no control tower, so we just had to concentrate on other aircraft coming in and out of there.”