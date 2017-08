Related Coverage Ways East Tennesseans can help Hurricane Harvey victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department said Tuesday night they plan to send a swift water rescue team and equipment to help in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The crew is set to leave Knoxville on Wednesday morning.

The group is the latest from East Tennessee to volunteer to help in Texas. Remote Area Medical and the Red Cross are also sending teams to help.

