Knoxville Farmer’s Market celebrates the pepper

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — There is spicy, bell and everything in-between.

On Thursday, New Harvest Park Farmer’s Market is celebrating the versatile vegetable with their first ever “Pepper Jubilee.” Families are invited to bring their kids out to the farmers market, which is 3-6 p.m. at New Harvest Park, located at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

“There are so many peppers right now at their peak,” said Rebecca Saldivar with New Harvest Farmer’s Market. “We thought it was high time we celebrate this wonderful vegetable.”

Saldivar said there will be a variety of peppers not found in grocery stores, such as heirloom and traditional. Vendors will also have salsa, hot sauces and pepper sprinkle on hand for people to sample.

“There are just so many things out their. We want you to try something new and play around with it,” said Saldivar.

In addition to peppers, Salvidar said tomatoes and peaches are still in season. There is also a splash pad and bubble station for kids, as well as a stuffed pepper contest.