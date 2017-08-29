Joel Osteen responds to criticism on social media for Harvey reaction

HOUSTON (WATE) — The well-known pastor of Houston’s Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, responded to criticism on how he is supporting to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Many people on social media say the church is not opened as a shelter for evacuees, according to ABC News.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

However, Osteen says the church that can hold more than 16,000 is “inaccessible due to severe flooding.” The building once home to the Houston Rockets.

He stated on Monday evening that Lakewood will house evacuees once shelters reach capacity.

When @JoelOsteen has a gigantic church and 10 mil home in Houston but is only offering prayers to ppl affected by #Harvey 🤔 — KL 🦋 (@kbarnie34) August 28, 2017

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” stated Osteen.

“Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

A spokesperson for the church, Don Iloff, spoke to the Houston Chronicle saying, “It’s not our unwillingness, it’s just practicality. It’s been a safety issue for us. Lakewood Church has a heart for this city.”