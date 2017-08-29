Inside Knoxville’s homeless problem

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s something hard to miss when driving down North Broadway – a crowd of homeless people gather underneath the bridge. They are in an area that houses several resources dedicated to helping the homeless, like Knox Area Rescue Ministries, the Salvation Army and the Volunteer Ministry Center.

A viewer reached out to WATE 6 On Your Side wanting to know what the City of Knoxville is doing to combat the homeless problem.

The City of Knoxville created a community homelessness plan a few years ago. They work with the surrounding agencies to give people the help they need. The city noted this is a problem that can’t be fixed overnight. Right now, when daylight comes, dozens camp along that stretch of road. It’s a problem Darrell Cox wants fixed in his community of 20 years.

“It’s an eyesore,” he said.

He was also concerned for his safety, especially when he drives underneath this bridge. He said it’s dangerous because people tend to cross the street without even caring about the cars coming their way.

“I get scared to drive down here,” said Cox.

Cox reached out to Mayor Madeline Rogero on Monday on Facebook. He’s still waiting to hear back.

“It has gotten a whole lot worse over the past couple of years,” he said.

WATE took Cox’s questions to Michael Dunthorn who heads the City’s Office on Homelessness. Dunthord said the city is working with the different agencies to get folks the help they need.

“Keep the focus as much as we can on getting people off the streets and into housing or prevent homelessness in the first place,” said Dunthorn.

He said there are rules regarding how people can use public space. Dunthorn noted police have limits on forcing people to move from an area.

“We don’t want to just push them to someplace else because then you’ve done nothing,” he said.

He said the city hopes to provide more affordable housing. He said there isn’t enough affordable housing here or across the country.

The city said a new behavior health urgent care center in Knox County will help the homeless problem. Funding for the facility was approved in May.