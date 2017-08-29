Houston furniture store becomes shelter for Harvey victims

HOUSTON (WATE) — A well-known furniture store in Houston is welcoming Harvey evacuees.

Gallery Furniture is allowing evacuees into two of its locations for shelter. The store posted on Facebook Sunday that it has food, beds and clean restrooms.

The Houston Chronicle says owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for helping the community.

Houstonians have a safe, dry place to take shelter at Gallery Furniture so if they can get here they are welcome,” stated McIngvale. “We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time.”

Gallery Furniture is not the only business in Houston welcoming evacuees. Pinkerton’s Barbecue opened it doors over the weekend and plans to resume later in the week to serve food. During the weekend, a line was out the door, according to the Houston Press.