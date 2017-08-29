Group training volunteers to plant, care for trees in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Trees Knoxville is looking for people to train as volunteer foresters to help plant and care for trees in the Knoxville area.

The group says while Knoxville and Knox County have a greater tree canopy than many other urban areas, the inner-city neighborhoods and commercial corridors need more.

Four three-hour sessions will be held on consecutive Mondays beginning September 18 at different locations around the city. The first will be at the Public Service Complex on 3131 Morris Road.

“We also welcome anyone from the landscape business community,” said Tom Welborn, president of Trees Knoxville. “This training will especially be practical for anyone who plants, prunes, and cares for trees.”

Those who complete the program will be certified as Trees Knoxville Volunteer Foresters and will be able to lead other volunteers in upcoming projects.

CEU credit is also available for completing the sessions. Registration is $50, payable at the first session.

More online: Register for the program