KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A number of Angel Tree gifts were stolen from the Salvation Army after a facility was broken into Sunday night in Knoxville.

The agency says security bars were removed and glass was broken, allowing thieves access to what was inside. Among the items stolen were some bikes, a microwave and a lawn mower.

The Salvation Army says they’re still working to determine exactly everything that was taken.

The facility is a major part of holiday efforts by the Salvation Army.