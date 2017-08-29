East Tennesseans train as volunteers for Hurricane Harvey response

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross put out a call for more volunteers to help in the areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey and the response was quick. A total of 49 people signed up for a volunteer training session Tuesday and the training session for Wednesday is also full.

“It’s what we expect. It’s our volunteer spirit that we have here and people are going out of their way to help others,” Louie Keeling, a Red Cross volunteer assisting with the training.

The classes provide an overview of the Disaster Cycle Services and attendees become equipped to help in sheltering, client casework, damage assessment and disaster supply distribution.

Jill Hoover is one of the people who signed up for the training. Hoover is from Houston and has friends and family still trapped in some of the flooded areas.

“It’s very anxiety provoking. I want to be there, but there’s no way to get in to help. The best I can do is prepare and come in and help after this initial rain and flooding moves out,” said Hoover.

The Red Cross training is a one day process. Once the class is completed, volunteers are credentialed and then will become eligible to deploy. Leaders at the East Tennessee Chapter of the Red Cross say those volunteers will be on a standby list to deploy as needed.

More training sessions will be held in near future. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you are encouraged to call (865) 584-2999 or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/tennessee/local-chapters/east-tennessee.