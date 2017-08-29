Cookeville police 2nd in nation to be equipped with EpiPens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cookeville Police Department is now the second in the country, and first in the state of Tennessee, to be equipped with EpiPens.

Officers were recently trained according to a state law that regulates the use of EpiPens.

The law, passed in April 2016, authorizes certain people to stock epinephrine auto-injectors under certain guidelines, such as keeping them in locked containers and undergoing training every two years. Click here to read the full law.

The news comes just weeks after a Cheatham County man died of a bee sting. Neither his family nor the responding deputies had an EpiPen to try and save him from his severe allergic reaction.