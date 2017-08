KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Tuesday morning in Knoxville after a possible shooting.

Police responded to a possible shooting on Agnes Road in the Bearden area near Walden Road around 6:15 a.m. after an employee at a nearby business called.

The employee said he heard around eight gunshots.

A body was found in a wooded area 50 yards from the road. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

No one was taken into custody.

There is no more information at this time.